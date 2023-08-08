Tinubu: He Has Not Convinced Us On Why He Should Send Military To Niger Republic – Usman Yusuf

A Political Analyst named Usman Yusuf has criticized the notion of engaging in a war with Niger Republic following the recent military coup in the country. Yusuf expressed his doubts about President Bola Tinubu’s ability to convince Nigerians about the reasons behind deploying the military to Niger Republic. Additionally, Yusuf questioned where Tinubu plans to source the troops he intends to send to Niger Republic.

Furthermore, Yusuf raised concerns about the stretched resources of the Nigerian military due to the prevailing insecurity in the northern and southern regions of the country. He emphasized that the only ble option for sourcing troops would be from the South-West, but the number of available troops would be limited.

Watch From The 7:30 Minute Of The Video Below:

https://youtu.be/Wz2RoYZlD24

