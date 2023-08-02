Tinubu: He Confessed That He Has No Solution To The Current Economic Hardship – Kenneth Okonkwo

In response to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s National Broadcast last night, Kenneth Okonkwo expressed his thoughts on Twitter. He mentioned that Tinubu seemed to be pointing fingers at others for Nigeria’s issues, but failed to acknowledge his own role in them. Okonkwo was surprised by Tinubu’s claim that a few extremely wealthy individuals were responsible for the country’s current state. If Tinubu accepts that only a small number of affluent people are causing all the problems, Okonkwo would agree with him.

He stated, “Just listened to the broadcast by the leader of the All Progressives Congress and heard him blame everyone but himself for Nigeria’s ills. I was taken aback by his assertion that a small number of extremely wealthy people are to responsible for our predicament. If he admits that there are only a handful of extremely wealthy individuals causing all of our problems, then I will agree with him.

Finally he concluded that, “Only heavy drug dealers can afford to lend money and expect to be repaid within a year when the economy is in the toilet. What a pity that was not taken! That’s a whole other level of despair.”

