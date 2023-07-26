Tinubu: Having removed other service chiefs, why did he leave DSS DG, Bichi there in office – Lawyer, Kingdom Okere

Kingdom Okere, Convener, lawyer in defence of Democracy, said that the Director General of DSS, Yusuf Bichi, said President Tinubu having removed other service chiefs, why did he leave DSS director general, Yusuf Bichi there in office.

Kingdom Okere made the statement in an interview with Arise during the Morning Show program, when he was reacting to what transpired at the federal high court yesterday where the DSS re-arrested Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, after the judge ordered his bail and that he should be moved to correctional centre till he meets his bail condition.

Kindom Okere said with what happened at the federal high court yesterday, DG of the DSS, Bichi should have been immediately sacked within 24 hours. He said what happened was a show of embarrassment and that it was regrettable that Tinubu is watching anarchy flying in the day under his watch.

Kindom Okere said 1999 constitution provided that, there is legislature, Judiciary and the Executive, therefore Bichi has no right to give counter-order to the court order that Emefiele should be release on bail. He said even Tinubu don’t have the power.

“Having removed other service chiefs, why did he leave him (Bichi) there?. Because he participated in the politics of old and new naira and he sought to arrest Emefiele”

Check 6mins of the video

pecial (

)