Tinubu Hasn’t Contested For Election Since 2003;When God Says It’s Now, Then, It’s Time -Remi Tinubu

Remi Tinubu, Lagos Senator and wife to the former Governor of Lagos State and presidential candidate of All Progresssive Congress (APC) party Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has come out to say that it is God’s appointed time for Tinubu to contest for election afterall, he has not contested for election since 2003. The three-term senator stated this during the ‘Pre-election Strategic Meeting with Zonal, State and Local Government Women Leaders,’ in Abuja on Friday.

In her speech, she stated that Tinubu has not contested for election for the past twenty years but he has been helping other people to excel in their political careers.

Speaking further, she stated that Tinubu contesting for president in 2023 elections is not a coincidence because this is time God has made for him to contest.

In her words, she said this:

“Look, my husband has not contested an election since 2003. This year will make it 20 years. He did not just wake up and say it is my turn. You can’t serve other people for 20 years and make sure they excel and don’t believe that you should take your own place. This time is not a coincidence. When God says it is now, it is time”.

Credit Source: Twitter || Punch papers

