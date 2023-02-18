NEWS

Tinubu Hasn’t Contested Election Since 2003, So He Didn’t Just Wake Up & Say It’s My Turn- Oluremi Tinubu

Wife of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Oluremi Tinubu, has said that the emergence of her husband, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, will be the best option for Nigerian women. She also lament that her husband has not contested election since 2003, adding he didn’t just wake up & say it’s my turn

The wife of the presidential candidate made this statement at APC pre-election strategic meeting with Zonal, state and Local Government women leaders held in Abuja on Friday.

According to her, This is the time for women to take control again.Tinubu/Shetimma ticket is your best option. My husband has not contested election since 2003. This year, it will be 20 years, so he did not just wake up and say it is my turn.

“They told us, we are buying people to come to rallies. God now said, what I am going to do, I can shut the heavens, so there is no money and you will see my glory. Are we not seeing God’s glory”

Source: The Sun paper

