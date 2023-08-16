Tinubu has the capacity to Deradicalize Niger within 24hrs and restore Bazoum back in office-Blessing Agbomhere

Blessing Agbomhere, a member of the All Progressives Congress and an expert in security management, has claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the ability to quickly restore Mohamed Bazoum as the President of Niger Republic and counter radicalization within a day.

According to The SUN paper, Blessing Agbomhere stated this in a statement signed by him. Recall that It had been reported that “Soldiers in Niger say they have removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power, after armed troops earlier blockaded the presidential palace in Niamey, the capital in one of the world’s most unstable nations.

Blessing Agbomhere in the statement said; “Nigeria, under the command of President Bola Tinubu has the capacity to deradicalise Niger Republic within 24 hours and restore President Mohamed Bazoum back in office.”

Blessing Agbomhere added; “the fears expressed by some Nigerians on the perceived lack of preparedness of the armed forces to deal a decisive blow on the military junta in the shortest possible time is a reflection of the lack of patriotism pervasive in the land, and a carry over from the previous administration which struggled initially to contain rampaging insurgents and bandits that ravaged some parts of the country.”

Blessing Agbomhere commented that the concerns expressed by some Nigerians about the armed forces’ perceived lack of readiness to swiftly defeat the military junta reflects a widespread lack of patriotism in the country.

He stated further; “the pervasive sentiment is not a true reflection of the state of the armed forces of Nigeria ably led by the commander in Chief, President Tinubu who he believes has all the information and strategy required to carry out a quick and successful mission in Niger.”

