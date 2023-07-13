Tinubu has taken a style that has never happened in Nigeria in for the last 40-50 years- Iyiola Ajani Omisore

Iyiola Ajani Omisore is a prominent figure in Nigeria, known for his roles as a businessman, engineer, and politician. He held the position of deputy governor of Osun State from 1999 to 2003 and later served as a member of the Nigerian Senate representing Osun East from 2003 to 2011. Currently, he holds the position of National Secretary in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

During a recent interview on channel television, Omisore expressed his views on the current state of the APC. He emphasized that the party is undergoing a transformation as it transitions into a new government. He compared the voter count of the 2015 elections to that of the 2023 elections, highlighting the significant difference. In the previous elections, there were two major political parties in contention, whereas in 2023, three major parties emerged. Consequently, the election results would be divided among these parties.

Continuing his remarks, Omisore acknowledged the contributions of the APC chairman in the recently concluded presidential election. He praised the chairman for his role and expressed gratitude on behalf of the APC team. Additionally, he extended appreciation to His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recognizing his unprecedented approach in Nigerian politics over the past four to five decades. Omisore commended Tinubu’s decisive leadership style, emphasizing its uniqueness and impact on the political landscape.

Iyiola Ajani Omisore, a notable Nigerian businessman, engineer, and politician, shared his insights during a recent interview. He highlighted the transformation of the APC into a new government, with the 2023 elections witnessing the emergence of three major political parties. Omisore expressed appreciation for the APC chairman’s role in the elections and lauded Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his distinctive and influential leadership style, which has not been witnessed in Nigeria for several decades.

Video , 10:29

KINGSIFY (

)