Tinubu Has Surpassed My Expectations, Virtually Every day There Are Actions From Him – Alhaji Yakubu

The Convener of the Arewa Think Tank Group, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, has expressed surprise at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s work routine.

In a statement he made available to newsmen in Abuja ahead of President Tinubu’s 100th day in office, Yakubu said that Tinubu has beaten his expectations, especially with the stamina that he carries out his duties. He added that there are always actions coming from Tinubu every day, including weekends.

In the report which was made by Nigerian Tribune, Yakubu said that he earlier advised Tinubu to forget about the former governors, but now that he has appointed some of them into his cabinet, he is satisfied that Tinubu has made it known that anyone that fails to perform will be sacked.

He said – “No individual, group, or region should hold Tinubu hostage since his coming to power was divine and by dint of hard work.

“I must confess that Tinubu has surpassed my expectations, especially in the stamina with which he has been exhibiting in carrying out his functions. Virtually every day, including weekends, there were actions by President Tinubu.”

He said that Tinubu looks like a leader who is going to be very objective, and that is one of the qualities required of a leader. He added that he heard some snippet, which he refused to disclose, where Tinubu stamped his feet on the ground and said that he would not allow such a mess. He said that Tinubu is the kind of leader that is going to be firm.

Richiehenshaw (

)