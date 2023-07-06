‘Tinubu Has Settled The NLC & They Are No Longer Thinking About Going On Strike’ – George Agbakahi

George Agbakahi, a prominent member of the Tinubu Support Organisation, has made allegations regarding President Bola Tinubu’s intervention to prevent the Nigeria Labour Congress from going on strike. Agbakahi claimed that the President has shared his plans with the NLC to mitigate the impact of removing petroleum subsidies. He stressed that the suffering caused by subsidy removal would be temporary and that the President is dedicated to alleting the hardships faced by the people. Agbakahi’s statements were made in an interview with Arise TV news.

George Agbakahi, a member of the Tinubu Support Organisation and a prominent figure in the South East, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu has taken steps to prevent the proposed strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). In an interview with Arise TV news, Agbakahi stated that the President has communicated his plans to the NLC on how to allete the impact of removing petroleum subsidies. He further asserted that the hardships resulting from subsidy removal would only be temporary.

He said, ”The issue of palliative in respect of the petroleum subsidy removal has been discussed extensively in government circles. And you are pretty well aware that the President has reached out to the NLC and he has settled them, they are no longer thinking about going on strike. He has told them he has a way of ameliorating the sufferings of the masses. The President is compassionate and he has great passion for this country. The suffering that we are talking about is transient.”

https://youtu.be/-bMaVh4FERk

