Tinubu has sent signal to Obi & Atiku that he is prepared for rerun with that ministerial list–Sambo

Sumner Shagari Sambo, a Nigerian Journalist and Arise analyst, expressed his thoughts on the controversies surrounding the high number of former governors in President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list submitted to the Senate last Thursday. According to Sambo, the inclusion of nine former governors in the list is a deliberate move by President Tinubu to send a message to his major political opponents, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party. This message indicates that Tinubu is prepared for a potential re-run of the 2023 presidential election if such a situation arises.

It is important to recall that both the PDP and Labour Party previously filed an election petition against Bola Tinubu at the Supreme Court, challenging his presidency and calling for a rerun of the presidential election. By surrounding himself with a cabinet composed of former governors, President Tinubu is creating a team that he believes can withstand any future challenges or contests against his leadership. In Sumner Sambo’s perspective, the nine former governors on the ministerial list signify that President Tinubu is not only ready to face a possible re-run of the 2023 election, but he is also confident that this cabinet will prove its mettle in any future political contest. Sambo suggests that if a re-run does not occur and Tinubu goes for a second term, these former governors will play a crucial role in supporting and canvassing for him in the 2027 elections.

According to Sambo; “with a total of nine former governors on that list, it is now clear that President Tinubu is sending a clear signal to his political opponents, especially Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, that in case there is a call for a re-run of the 2023 presidential election, he is ready, he is good to go, his cabinet is the one that can withstand any test in any future contest, and if that doesn’t happen, but it happens that he’s going for a second term, these are the same people that would be out there canvassing for him in 2027, so it is a large list of cabinet members.”

Sumner Sambo believes that President Tinubu’s choice of including nine former governors in his ministerial list is a strategic move to demonstrate his readiness for any electoral challenges and to establish a strong support base for his potential future endeavors in the political landscape. This large list of cabinet members is seen as an indication of Tinubu’s determination and preparedness to face the political terrain ahead.

