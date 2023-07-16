Tinubu has sacked all the service Chiefs but he purposely left one behind- Kingdom Okere

According to a story published online by the Vanguard paper this morning, the state security services (sss) has been slammed for arresting and detaining the suspended governor of the central bank of nigeria (CBN), mr godwin emefiele, while they have stripped out his principal and approving authority, former president Muhammadu Buhari.

The dss framed up Godwin Emefiele, according to kingdom okere, while speaking on the arise television breakfast show that was monitored by vanguard last friday in abuja. He then demanded the dismissal of Yusuf Bichi, the director general of state services, because he said tinubu should have retained him when he dismissed the other service chiefs.

“tinubu has sacked all of the service chiefs, but he deliberately left one behind,” he said. He left bichi. We now ask him, why are you still leaving this man in office? All other service chiefs have been suspended. Why did you leave him? Probably because he was involved in the whole politics of old and new naira notes and attempted to initialize Godwin Emefiele up by contacting the federal high court to seek an exparte application, and it is widely accepted that he belongs to president bola ahmed tinubu’s camp, and that is why he is still in office.

Okere said they were telling president Bola Ahmed Tinubu that this was not the right way to start his administration and that no one is above the whole federal republic of nigeria.

“we learned in the public domain that he had retired, and that former president Muhammadu Buhari, who had a characteristic manner of not following the rules in making certain appointments like he appointed the former comptroller general of customs, a retired army colonel, also brought yusuf bichi back to serve as dss, an institution from which he had long retired, as we learned in the media.”

