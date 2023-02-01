Tinubu Has Nothing To Offer That’s Why He Keeps Abusing His Opponents During His Rallies-Udom Emmanuel

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has said that the presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has nothing to offer to Nigerians that’s why he keeps abusing his opponents whenever he goes for a rally. He lament that despite being insulted by the former Lagos State Governor, he would prefer to allow peace to reign by ignoring him.

In his own words, Udom Emmanuel said “for the country to remain in peace, one party must ‘play saint’ and that is why he would refrain from replying Tinubu. If you watch our campaigns in other states, my principal (Atiku) has never spoken about any Governor, he has never spoken openly about Asiwaju before.”

“What makes him think he will govern Nigeria? If I reply him now, people will start calling me names But I will reply him one day. There is nothing like ‘emilokan’ (it is my turn) here, Nigeria is in God’s hands.” he added

Source: Punch Newspaper

