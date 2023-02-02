This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Has Not Said They Should Not Change The Naira, But It Is Hurting People – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said that the redesigning of the naira is hurting Nigerians, and that the policy needs to be reviewed. He said that the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, was speaking up for Nigerians when he was expressing concerns a few days ago in Abeokuta about the scarcity of the new naira notes.

It should be recalled that during his campaign rally in Abeokuta, Tinubu had said that despite the scarcity of fuel and the redesigning of the naira notes, he would still win the forthcoming election.

During an interview on Instagram Live yesterday, and shared by The Cable on Thursday, Fashola had said that he feels sympathy for the masses who are facing challenges because of the new naira policy, and said that even though the Central Bank of Nigeria is acting within its independence, it needs to take a step back and see how the policy is affecting Nigerians.

He said – “I feel sympathy for the Nigerian people and what they have had to go through. Sometimes policy plays out like this in the process of implementation, sometimes it all ends well and sometimes it calls for reconsideration and review. All the credit must go to our candidate being one of the first strong voices, the first voice out of the candidates to speak out in Abeokuta.”

Speaking further, he added – “Though some were quick to say that he (Tinubu) was fighting buhari or he was fighting his own party, but it is his nature as a fighter for people. Our candidate hasn’t said don’t change the naira, but it is hurting people.”

What do you have to say about these comments from Fashola? Feel free to share your thoughts with us.

Content created and supplied by: Richiehenshaw

News )

