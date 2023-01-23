NEWS

“Tinubu Has Not Jumped Any Political Ship Like Peter Obi Or Atiku Abubakar” – Tinubu’s Aide Claims

Many hours ago, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, an aide to the presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), responded one of his followers named Akin Malaolu after he alleged that the presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, switched from a political party to another in the past.

Mr. Bayo Onanuga, who serves presently as a member under the All Progressives Congress’ Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not jumped any political ship like Labour Party’s presidential flag bearer, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi and the presidential flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”

In Mr. Bayo Onanuga’s response, he added, “please you need to know that the Alliance for Democracy (AD) became the Action Congress and the Action Congress became the Action Congress for Nigeria (ACN). They all merged together to form the ruling party; All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Publish on 2023-01-23 08:15:08



