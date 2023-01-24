NEWS

Tinubu Has Not Jumped Any Political Ship Like Peter Obi And Atiku Abubakar – Tinubu’s Side Claims

Recently, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s aide Bayo Onanuga responded to a claim made by one of his supporters, Akin Malaolu, that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has switched political parties in the past. Bayo Onanuga is the presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential flag bearer of the APC, has not jumped any polemical ship like Labour Party, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Flag Bearer Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,” claimed Bayo Onanuga, who is currently employed by the PCC (Presidential Campaign Council) of the All Progressives Congress.

Bayo Onanuga responded by saying, “Alliance for Democracy (AD) became the Action Congress, and the Action Congress became the Action Congress for Nigeria (ACN), therefore they all got together to become the ruling party. (APC) All Progressive Congress.

