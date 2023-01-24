Tinubu Has Not Jumped Any Political Ship Like Peter Obi And Atiku Abubakar – Tinubu’s Side Claims

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Recently, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s aide Bayo Onanuga responded to a claim made by one of his supporters, Akin Malaolu, that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has switched political parties in the past. Bayo Onanuga is the presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential flag bearer of the APC, has not jumped any polemical ship like Labour Party, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Flag Bearer Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,” claimed Bayo Onanuga, who is currently employed by the PCC (Presidential Campaign Council) of the All Progressives Congress.

Bayo Onanuga responded by saying, “Alliance for Democracy (AD) became the Action Congress, and the Action Congress became the Action Congress for Nigeria (ACN), therefore they all got together to become the ruling party. (APC) All Progressive Congress.

What’s your opinion on this? Kindly share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Daveadex (

)