“Tinubu Has Not Jumped Any Political Ship Like Peter Obi And Atiku Abubakar” – Tinubu’s Side Claims

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A few hours ago Bayo Onanuga, the aide to the presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party responded to one of his followers named Akin Malaolu after he claimed that the presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has moved from one political party to another in the past.

Bayo Onanuga, who currently works in the PCC (Presidential Campaign Council) of the All Progressives Congress, said: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu the presidential flag bearer of APC has not jumped any polemical ship like Labour Party, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, and Peoples Democratic Party. (PDP) Presidential Flag Bearer Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”

To his reply, Bayo Onanuga added: “Alliance for Democracy (AD) became the Action Congress and the Action Congress became the Action Congress for Nigeria (ACN) so they all came together to form the ruling party. All Progressive Congress. (APC)”.

Entertainment/Facts (

)