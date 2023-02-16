Tinubu Has Not Changed Political Party and His Character & Courage is What Nigeria Needs – Wike

The governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike has hailed the presidential candidate of the APC for sticking to a political party and not changing from one party to the other as most politicians do. He said Tinubu’s character of sticking to what he believes in is what Nigeria needs.

Bola Tinubu had to pay a visit to Wike in the government house after his campaign rally in the state. According to Vanguard news, Wike received Tinubu and wished him luck in his presidential ambitions. He said he owes no one any apologies for declaring his support for Tinubu. “I have no apology to anybody to say nobody born of a woman can intimidate me,” Wike said.

Governor Wike revealed how he copied some of Tinubu’s policies that has brought him praise in Rivers State.

Wike also tackled the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar for not being a promise keeper. He said Atiku lack character for switching political parties and for not letting the chairmanship position go to the South after he won the primaries.

