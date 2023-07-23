Tinubu Has No Reason To Undermine Judiciary For A Favorable Judgment – Dele Alake Tackles Atiku

As legal sparks continue to fly at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal currently sitting in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and its flag bearer, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has slammed the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar over the latter’s claim of a purported plot by the ruling party to undermine the judiciary.

In an official statement released by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, on Saturday, July 22, the APC insisted that the President has no reasons to subvert justice having presented a ‘strong’ defence through his legal team at the ongoing tribunal.

Going further, Alake accused Atiku of making unsubstantiated claims without providing any shred of evidence, adding that the former Vice President was trying to ‘blackmail and intimidate’ the five-man panel of Appeal Court Justices presiding over the election petitions.

Alake wrote; “President Tinubu has absolutely no reason to undermine the judiciary in the hope of any favorable judgment.

His lawyers and the APC have presented very solid defense of the result of the election and we are sure the judiciary will impartially deliver its ruling on the basis of points of law and evidence before it, not based on presumptuous speculations and unfounded accusations.”

You can read the full statement below:

SOURCE: TWITTER (Bayo Onanuga).

