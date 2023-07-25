“Tinubu Has No House In Anambra But Peter Obi Has A Houses In Lagos Because He Lives There” – Freeze

Daddy Freeze recently discussed President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Labour Party’s 2023 Presidential aspirant, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, in a Facebook live broadcast. He asserted that Mr. Obi likely owns houses in Lagos due to residing there, whereas he expressed uncertainty about Tinubu’s property ownership in Anambra. Daddy Freeze emphasized his neutral stance on the matter and declared that his main concern lies in praying for the improvement of Nigeria, without any personal involvement in the affairs of these political figures.

Daddy Freeze said, “the Peter Obi I am even talking about (likely) has houses in Lagos state because he lives there. This is different from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu because I am not sure he has any house in Anambra state.”

Speaking further, Daddy Freeze said, “if Peter Gregory Obi has houses in Lagos and lives there, it speaks volumes to those who know. The fact remains that nothing actually concerns me with these people so I will keep praying for a better Nigeria.”

Lastly, Daddy Freeze said, “I have been living in Lagos state since 2001 and today I am a landlord. Based on all I have experienced, I can say that Tinubu and his succession plans have worked more in Lagos state than Obi’s plans in Anambra. One of my reasons for saying this is because on Mondays today, people sit at home in Anambra unlike Lagos state. You can’t even compare the security situation in Anambra with that of Lagos state.”

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (between 31st – 35th minutes).

https://www.facebook.com/DaddyFreezeFreeNation/videos/1256704828328256/?app=fbl

SOURCE: FACEBOOK

