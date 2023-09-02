Tinubu Has Demonstrated That The Confidence Nigerians Reposed In Him Has Not Been Misplaced – Aide

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Revenue, Mr Zaccheus Adedeji has shared his views as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is about to clock 100 days in office.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress took over from Muhammadu Buhari on the 29th of May, 2023. His government has received commendations and condemnation from many Nigerians across the country as the administration is set to clock 100 days.

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

The Punch paper reported that Mr. Zaccheus Adedeji, in an exclusive interview said; “I know it is symbolic to assess the performance of a new administration within the first 100 days, sometimes even for a shorter period. However, for this government, it is not simply about the present or what the President has done within the short term of being in office, it is more about the medium to long-term vision of how he wants to reposition the economy and make life better for Nigerians.”

He added; “We are laying the foundation for a prosperous future. You will agree with me that even though the foundation is the most important structure of a building, it is not always the finest. Once the house begins to take shape, the beauty will not only be apparent for all to behold but it will also provide the much-needed shelter to shield the occupants from bad weather and other unfavourable external conditions.”

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

He stated further; “The future is very bright. President Tinubu is guiding us through a challenging time and in the last 100 days in office, he has demonstrated that the confidence Nigerians reposed in him has not been misplaced.”

Penkelemesi (

)