‘Tinubu Has Committed Anti-party Actions Against APC More Than Any Member In History’ – Ken Okonkwo

Popular Nigerian actor, Kenneth Okonkwo has allegedly revealed that the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has committed anti-party activities towards APC more than any member in history. He stated that Tinubu accused President Muhammadu Buhari of using fuel scarcity and Naira redesign to affect his victory in the forthcoming general election.

Photo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kenneth disclosed this on his tweet account where he shared a video of Tinubu making his speech accusing Buhari. He added that President Muhammadu Buhari was pressured from citizens due to Tinubu’s utterances.

He said, “Tinubu has committed anti-party activities against APC more than any member in history. He accused Buhari of using fuel scarcity and redesigning the Naira to scuttle the 2023 election and suppress his votes. Buhari is being stoned now by citizens because of Tinubu’s utterances.”

