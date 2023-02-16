Tinubu Has Character Required To Rule Nigeria – Wike Declares

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has the character required to be Nigeria’s next president.

When Wike met with the former governor of Lagos State and his presidential campaign staff in Port Harcourt on February 15, 2023, he said this.

After courting voters at the APC presidential campaign rally ground in the state, Tinubu and his running partner, Kashim Shettima, paid a visit to Wike on Wednesday at the Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt, according to Vanguard.

Wike said in his speech during the gathering that the APC presidential candidate has the courage and character needed for Nigeria and that no one should begrudge him for saying such in advance of the 2023 general elections.

He wished Tinubu well in his presidential campaign but warned him not to support Tonye Cole, the APC’s candidate for governor of Rivers, with any more money.

Wike bragged that Siminaliayi Fubura, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate he had predicted would succeed him, has no chance against Cole.

The PDP leader admitted that Tinubu has never switched political parties and is steadfast in his convictions. He claimed that Tinubu’s initiatives from his time as governor of Lagos inspired some of his (Wike’s) successful governorship programs, particularly the quality welfare provided to judges.

I won’t apologize to anyone for saying that I’m not intimidated by anyone who was born a woman, said Wike. You have never abruptly switched parties. The Rivers governor told Tinubu that “it tells of your character and courage, and that is what we require in this country.”

But let me give you some advice: Don’t invest any more money in your local governorship candidate, Rivers.

