Tinubu Has Capacity To Deradicalize Niger Within 24 Hours & Restore Bazoum Back In Office-Agbomhere

Blessing Agbomhere, a leader in the All Progressives Congress and a security management specialist, claims that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the ability to deradicalize the Niger Republic in less than twenty-four hours and reinstate Mohamed Bazoum as president.

This was mentioned in a statement signed by Blessing Agbomhere, according to The Sun paper. Remember how it was claimed that “Soldiers in Niger say they have ousted President Mohamed Bazoum from power, after armed forces previously blockaded the presidential palace in Niamey, the nation’s capital and one of the most unstable in the world.

“Nigeria, under the command of President Bola Tinubu, has the capacity to deradicalize Niger Republic within 24 hours and restore President Mohamed Bazoum to office,” Blessing Agbomhere said in the statement.

In his words, “the fears expressed by some Nigerians on the perceived lack of preparedness of the armed forces to deal a decisive blow on the military junta in the shortest possible time is a reflection of the lack of patriotism pervasive in the land, and a carryover from the previous administration which struggled initially to contain rampaging insurgents and bandits that ravaged some parts of the country.”

“The pervasive sentiment is not a true reflection of the state of the armed forces of Nigeria, ably led by the commander in chief, President Tinubu,” he said. “He believes that he has all the information and strategy necessary to carry out a quick and successful mission in Niger.”

