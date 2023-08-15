NEWS

Tinubu Has Capacity To Deradicalise Niger Within 24 Hours & Restore Bazoum Back In Office -Agbomhere

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and expert in security management, Blessing Agbomhere has stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the capacity to deradicalize Niger Republic within twenty-four hours and restore the President of country, Mohamed Bazoum back in office.

As reported by The Sun paper, Blessing Agbomhere communicated this perspective through an official statement bearing his signature. It’s worth noting that there had been prior reports indicating that “Nigerian soldiers have successfully reinstated President Mohamed Bazoum after having initially prevented access to the presidential palace in Niamey, the capital of a nation known for its instability.”

Blessing Agbomhere in the statement said; “Nigeria, under the command of President Bola Tinubu has the capacity to deradicalise Niger Republic within 24 hours and restore President Mohamed Bazoum back in office.”

He went on to elaborate, “The apprehensions expressed by certain Nigerian individuals regarding the perceived unpreparedness of our armed forces to promptly neutralize the military junta is a manifestation of the prevalent lack of national loyalty, which is a vestige of the prior administration’s struggles to initially quell insurgent activities and banditry that afflicted certain regions of our nation.”

Further emphasizing his stance, Agbomhere expounded, “The prevailing sentiment does not genuinely mirror the true status of Nigeria’s armed forces, which are effectively overseen by Commander in Chief, President Tinubu. I am confident that he possesses the requisite knowledge and strategic acumen to execute a rapid and triumphant operation in Niger.”

Dear valued readers, kindly share your thoughts on this matter by dropping your comments on the section below.

Overdose_gist (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Govt Inherited Terrible Economic Situation-Oshiomhole; Bandits Attack Zamfara Community, Abduct Several Residents

6 mins ago

Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu Allegedly Bars Ex-Niger Delta Militants From Visiting Aso Rock

9 mins ago

In 2012, Obaseki and Shaibu fought, I had to come in between them to separate them- Kassim Afegbua

19 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Nigerian Army Vows Aggressive Military Operation Against Terrorists In Zamfara; Wike Visits Ganduje Amid Defection Rumour

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button