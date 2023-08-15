Tinubu Has Capacity To Deradicalise Niger Within 24 Hours & Restore Bazoum Back In Office -Agbomhere

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and expert in security management, Blessing Agbomhere has stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the capacity to deradicalize Niger Republic within twenty-four hours and restore the President of country, Mohamed Bazoum back in office.

As reported by The Sun paper, Blessing Agbomhere communicated this perspective through an official statement bearing his signature. It’s worth noting that there had been prior reports indicating that “Nigerian soldiers have successfully reinstated President Mohamed Bazoum after having initially prevented access to the presidential palace in Niamey, the capital of a nation known for its instability.”

Blessing Agbomhere in the statement said; “Nigeria, under the command of President Bola Tinubu has the capacity to deradicalise Niger Republic within 24 hours and restore President Mohamed Bazoum back in office.”

He went on to elaborate, “The apprehensions expressed by certain Nigerian individuals regarding the perceived unpreparedness of our armed forces to promptly neutralize the military junta is a manifestation of the prevalent lack of national loyalty, which is a vestige of the prior administration’s struggles to initially quell insurgent activities and banditry that afflicted certain regions of our nation.”

Further emphasizing his stance, Agbomhere expounded, “The prevailing sentiment does not genuinely mirror the true status of Nigeria’s armed forces, which are effectively overseen by Commander in Chief, President Tinubu. I am confident that he possesses the requisite knowledge and strategic acumen to execute a rapid and triumphant operation in Niger.”

