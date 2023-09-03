Tinubu Has built A Lot Of People And That Was What Saved Him During The Election-Yerima Shettima

President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, has revealed what the government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should put in place for the youths to raise their hope in nation-building.

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC took over from Muhammadu Buhari on the 29th of May, 2023. His government has received commendations and condemnation from many Nigerians across the country as the administration is set to clock 100 days.

The Punch paper reported that Alhaji Yerima Shettima, in an exclusive interview said; “To avoid a national disaster, the government must bring them (the youths) to the fore, bring in fresh people, and give them responsibility so that they can also be given certain roles to play in the government”

He added; “I don’t think there is any leader in the country today that can come up openly to say this is what he has done than what Tinubu had done in ensuring that he gave a lot of younger people the opportunity to grow and become what they are today”

(Photo Credit – Bola Ahmed Tinubu Verified Twitter Page)

The Northern Youth leader stated further; “Nobody can match that feat in the country. We can remember vividly that he made some of them governors, senators and even a vice president. He (President Bola Ahmed Tinubu) has built a lot of people and that was what saved him during the election. So, we look forward to seeing him do more of that again so that he can be remembered for such.”

