Tinubu Has built A Lot Of People And That Was What Saved Him During The Election-Yerima Shettima

Alhaji Yerima Shettima, the president of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, has outlined what the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration could do to give young people more optimism for nation-building.

On May 29, 2023, Muhammadu Buhari was succeeded by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC). As the administration approaches its 100th day, many Nigerians around the nation have praised and denounced his leadership.

“To avoid a national disaster, the government must bring them (the youths) to the fore, bring in new people, and give them responsibility so that they can also be given certain roles to play in the government,” Alhaji Yerima Shettima reportedly stated in an exclusive interview with The Punch paper.

“I don’t think there is any leader in the country today who can come up openly to say this is what he has done,” he said. Tinubu had made sure to give many younger people the chance to develop and become who they are now.

The head of the Northern Youth said, “Nobody in the nation can equal that achievement. He appointed several of them as governors, senators, and even a vice president, as we well recall. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ability to cultivate a large network of allies helped him win the election. We want to see him do more of it in the future so that he will be recognised for it.

