“Tinubu Has Broken Custom; He Now Walks On The Streets To Interact With People” – Ajuri Ngelale

Ajuri Ngelale, the president Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s media and publicity advisor, was interviewed last night on Channels Television and discussed a distinction between the previous and current administrations.

“If you observe, you will see that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has broken a custom,” Ajuri Ngelale stated. Now, when the president goes to Friday prayers in Abuja or Lagos State, he walks around the neighborhood to talk to people rather than just getting into his automobile.

Ajuri Ngelale continued, “Well, it’s not simply dependent on the aesthetics. We eagerly anticipate the establishment of a system in the presidency that would allow the president to learn about public affairs firsthand.

Finally, Ajuri Ngelale added, “The Glass House was like a maximum security prison in the past, but now, we are looking forward to breaking that record (of making it a place that is accessible to the citizens).”

Source: (Start Watching From 22nd minute).

What do you have to say about this post?

Feel free to drop your comments in the box below and share this article with your friends and family.

DrStrangemedia (

)