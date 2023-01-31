This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Has Been Tested And Can Be Trusted Says Mike Msuaan

The APC presidential candidate, His Excellency, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, were welcomed by a sizable crowd yesterday at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi during a campaign visit to Benue state, according to the Director, National Youth Mobilization (North Central) zone in the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. Mike Msuaan.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he insisted, is an experienced Democrat and a skilled administrator who has demonstrated over the years that he can effectively manage both human and material resources for the benefit of society.

Hon. Msuaan urged Nigerian youths in particular to cast their votes for Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all APC candidates on February 25 by turning out in huge numbers with their PVCs.

In an inspiring speech, He exhorted the sea of supporters assembled at the rally to show their patriotism by supporting Tinubu, who stands for progressive change.

“Vote for the candidate who has been tried and trusted, and who has proven that he won’t steal money intended to electrify rural sections of the nation. He had done it in Lagos, he has done it numerous times, and he is ready to do it once more if elected. If elected, he will not betray the trust of Nigerians. He is a man who will not sell our industries or national assets.” He reaffirmed his point in his address to the large crowd of supporters assembled at the Aper Aku stadium.

Hon. Mike Msuaan, who is also the Director for Diaspora and Inter-State Affairs in the Alia-Ode Campaign Council, insisted in an earlier interview with journalists at the airport that among the many duties he owes Nigerians and the APC, particularly the youth, is to change the narrative violence is no longer a factor; instead, what matters is how capable and intelligent young people are, who have the numbers to go all-out and rally support for the party at all societal levels. We must refrain from using force. Young people won’t fight, but they will vote.

Sen. Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, pledged to facilitate student loans, put an end to internal displacement, and provide security for Nigerian citizens’ lives and property. He bemoaned the artificial fuel shortage, which among other things has led to great suffering and rising living expenses.

