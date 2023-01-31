Tinubu Has Been Tested And Can Be Trusted – Mike Msuaan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Director, National Youth Mobilization (North Central) zone in the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council , Hon. Mike Msuaan, while addressing the huge crowd that gathered yesterday at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi to receive the APC Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, on a campaign visit to Benue state, stated that, the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sen. Shettima over the years have been tested in several leadership responsibilities and are the best to be trusted with the repositioning of the country.

He maintained that, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a seasoned Democrat, and an excellent administrator who has proven over the years that he can excellently manage human and material resources for the good of society.

Hon. Msuaan called on Nigerian youths particularly to come out in large numbers with their PVCs come February 25th and vote Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and all candidates of the APC.

In an electrifying address, He charged the sea of supporters who gathered at the campaign rally to demonstrate patriotism by voting for Tinubu who represents a progressive change.

In his words

” vote for the man who has been tested and trusted, the man who was not going to embezzle funds meant for electrifying the rural areas in the country. A man who will not sell our industries or national assets, the man that will provide scholarships for all Nigerians to study, he had done it in Lagos, he has done it several times and he is prepared to do again if elected, if elected he will not betray the trust of Nigerians.” He reiterated in his message to the multitude of supporters who gathered at the Aper Aku stadium.

In an interview with journalists earlier at the airport, Hon. Mike Msuaan, who is also the Director for Diaspora and Inter-State Affairs in the Alia-Ode Campaign Council, insisted that among the many responsibilities he owes Nigerians and the APC, especially the youth, it is to change the narrative: “It is no longer about violence; it is about the intellectual power and competence of young people, who have the numbers to go all out and mobilize support for the party at all levels of our society. We must avoid the resort to violence. Young people will vote and not fight.”

The APC presidential candidate, Sen. Ahmed Tinubu promised to return IDPs to their homes, facilitate student loans, improve the security of Nigerian lives and properties. He decried the artificial fuel scarcity, which has caused untold hardship and increased cost of living, among many other issues of national concern.

Other notable speakers at the event included the leader of the APC in Benue State, His Excellency, Senator George Akume, Minister for Special Duties and Intergovernmental affairs and the APC’s Gubernatorial candidate in the State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, all lamented the state’s deteriorating infrastructure, lack of social amenities, insecurity, and the plight of civil servants and retirees amongst others under the PDP government in the state.

Both Sen. George Akume and the APC flag bearer Rev. Hyacinth Alia urged Benue People to vote Tinubu and all APC candidates in Benue State come next general election.

The event witnessed a large turn out of party supporters and enthusiasts who thronged the State capital from all the 23 Local Government areas in the State to show solidarity to the presidential candidate and the APC.

The occasion further signified a sack notice to the PDP in the state.

Jeremiah Terfa Cheren

Media Assistant to the Director, National Youth Mobilization(North Central)

Ngutor (

)