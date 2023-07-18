Tinubu, has been sworn in and the court is sitting. Look at the timing that Onaiyekan spoke -Hon Charles Idahosa

Idahosa firmly disagreed with Cardinal Onaiyekan’s assessment of the 2023 elections, asserting that they were among the best in Nigeria’s history. He highlighted instances where influential politicians faced defeat in their strongholds and emphasized the significant losses experienced by sitting governors. Idahosa’s remarks implied that the election results demonstrated a fair and competitive electoral process, contrary to Onaiyekan’s views.

Hon Charles Idahosa, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, has expressed his disagreement with Cardinal John Onaiyekan, the Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, regarding the characterization of the 2023 elections as the worst in Nigeria’s history. Idahosa argued that Onaiyekan lacks knowledge about the elections and stated that they were, in fact, one of the best in the country’s history.

In his own words:

“It is very disappointing for a man who holds such a position in Christendom, whose voice a lot of people will take very seriously to talk like that. It is an embarrassment to Christians.

“The president, Tinubu, has been sworn in and the court is sitting. Look at the timing that Onaiyekan spoke, when we are waiting for the judgment of the court? They must have shopped for this kind of statement at this critical time. I have been in politics for over 40 years so those of us who participated are the ones that would say whether this is not a fair election.

“What he said is very shocking because he doesn’t know anything about the elections, this is one of the best elections in this country ever. I am not in APC, I am a PDP chieftain and you know what we went through, you know. An election where Tinubu lost Lagos, somebody would come out to say that, if anybody is going to rig elections, will he not rig his place? An election where Buhari lost Katsina, 10 sitting governors lost senate seats, that means their states were divided into three and they couldn’t win and somebody would come and say this is the worst election.

SOURCE: SUN NEWSPAPER

