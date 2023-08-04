Tinubu has been in the corridor of power since 1999, so he knows the cabal- Kenneth Okonkwo

According to Kenneth Okonkwo, the spokesperson of the Obidatti Campaign council, President Bola Tinubu possesses knowledge of certain influential individuals in Nigeria who have amassed immense wealth through the oil subsidy scam. During an interview with Trust Tv, Okonkwo asserted that given the President’s long-standing presence in the corridors of power since 1999, he is in the most suitable position to reveal the identities of those involved in the subsidy scam. Okonkwo strongly believes that these individuals should not be allowed to escape justice while ordinary Nigerians bear the burden of subsidy removal.

In his statement, Okonkwo emphasized that the corruption which the President mentioned in his speech is causing Nigerian citizens to pay a heavy price. President Tinubu had acknowledged that a select few powerful Nigerians had amassed significant wealth to the point where they pose a serious threat to the fairness of the country’s economy. Okonkwo raised a vital question: Who exactly are these wealthy and influential individuals? He contends that only the President can shed light on this matter, as he has had firsthand experience and knowledge of this “Cabal” due to his extensive tenure in power.

Here is his words, “So Nigerians are paying for the corruption which the President said in his speech that a few powerful Nigerians have become so rich that they have become a serious threat to the fairness of our economy. Now, the question is who are those rich powerful persons? As far as I’m concerned, it’s only the President that can speak on that. He knows this Cabal because he has been in the corridor of power since 1999”

It is worthy to note that Okonkwo’s claim about President Tinubu revolves around his awareness of the beneficiaries of the oil subsidy scam, an issue that has raised concerns about economic fairness and the well-being of ordinary Nigerians. Okonkwo argues that the President must take responsibility for disclosing the identities of these powerful figures who have benefited from the scam for far too long.

