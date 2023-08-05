Tinubu Has Been Having Sleepless Nights Trying To Reward Those Who Worked For Him – K.Johnson

Data analyst and political analyst, Kolawole Johnson has come out to say that President Tinubu will likely create special advisers who will run the jobs of underperforming ministers if he senses incompetence.

According to Mr. Johnson who appeared in an interview on Channels television program, Politics tonight, some of the nominees Tinubu picked were forced on him by political exigencies but as we’ve seen in the past, he could pick special advisers to do the work of any minister who underperforms.

In his own words as seen on Channels television program tonight…

“Look at the team members, of course there are exceptional ones there but with the numbers we have seen, we can see that there are those forced on him by political exigencies. And the import of this is that if he doesn’t see the competence, based on the person we know, he will likely create special advisers that will run their jobs for them. Again, that will expand the structure.”

“It’s obvious that he has been having sleepless nights trying to pay back to those who did political jobs for him. But this isn’t in the case of Festus Keyamo. In terms of competence, he is there, loyalty, he is there. He has really put in the work.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 3:52:30.

