Tinubu Has Been Chosen As The New ECOWAS Chairman.

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS, has elected President Bola Tinubu as its chairman.

At the regional bloc’s 63rd Ordinary Session, which took place on Sunday afternoon in Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau, President Tinubu was chosen as chairman.

Tinubu declared, “We will take democracy seriously. Democracy is very tough but it is the form of government,” after receiving his transfer papers from the departing chairman and president Umaro Embaló of Guinea-Bissau.

One of the heads of state or government from the member nations, chosen by rotation for a one-year term, serves as the ECOWAS chairman.

From 2018 to 2019, former President Muhammadu Buhari served in that capacity.

The ECOWAS chairman works alongside the President of the ECOWAS Commission, the official in charge of managing and carrying out ECOWAS policies and decisions on a daily basis, and plays a key role in advocacy and conflict resolution.

Earlier, President Tinubu would be chosen as chairman today (Sunday), according to Bayo Onanuga, the president’s media adviser.

Tinubu left Nigeria on Saturday to travel to Guinea-Bissau for the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

