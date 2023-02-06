Tinubu Has Been Blessed With Loyal Successors, Which Is Why Others Are Envious And Jealous—Festus Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A senior Nigerian lawyer (SAN) and senior spokesman for the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Festus Keyamo, said that the former governor of the president and others are jealous of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Keyamo reacted to comments allegedly made by former APC-PCC director Naja’atu Mohammed, who accused Tinubu of being an emperor, an autocratic ruler, in terms of controlling Lagos’ state government structure.

He said former governors were jealous, especially Tinubu, after failing to find a loyal successor.

According to the Minister of Labor and Employment, Tinubu is fortunate to have loyal successors after his term as Governor of Lagos State.

Speaking in an interview with The PUNCH, Keyamo said:

“Let me ask a very sincere question.” I want people to be very honest with themselves. What political leader in Nigeria did not try to find a successor?

“Whether it was Obasanjo when he left for Yar’Adua or someone else, every state governor from Sokoto to Cross Rivers, Borno, Kwara, Lagos, and Delta consciously tried to promote his successor.” Asiwaju promoted only one successor, and he was very lucky to have a loyal successor; others were unlucky, so they turned to him with envy and jealousy. For others, the people they support come back to divide them. In 99% of the states of Nigeria, all the successors turn their backs on them. At that time, at APGA, Peter Obi chose his successor, Willie Obiano. Obiano turned around and pushed him away from the APGA. The only difference between Asiwaju and all others is that, by God’s grace, he has been blessed with extremely loyal successors because he is related to Midas. “Do you know why most people rebel?” Based on the reports we have, the need for their successor is huge.Some of them want control of the Treasury. “But if Asiwaju is too greedy, how will Lagos develop?” Maybe we should use this as a guide to see Asiwaju. He did something good.

Naija reports that Tinubu has installed his successor since he stepped down as governor of Lagos State in 2007.

Tinubu’s successors include Babatunde Raji Fashola (2007–2011 and 2011–2015), Akinwunmi Ambode (2015–2019), and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (2019–incumbent).

