Tinubu has become a problem for everybody, he Doesn’t care about the yoruba people -Femi Okurounmu

According to reports gotten, Afenifere chairman Femi Okurounmu has urged Nigerians not to support Bola Tinubu for president in the All Progressives Congress (APC). On Monday, Okurounmu claimed that Tinubu’s presidency would affect and have an impact on the future of Nigeria’s South West.

In an online interactive current events program called “Boiling Point Are­na,” which was broadcast live on Oodua 99.9FM, Okurounmu made this assertion.

Quoting from part of his words, he said: “Tinubu has become a problem for everybody. He doesn’t really care about the Yoruba people. By supporting him, Yoruba will be forced into a second slavery. Even now, he is frantically attempting to split Afenifere.

Tinubu said nothing while the armed herders were slaughtering our people in their farms and villages. Tinubu remained mute when Yorubas complained about insecurity and killings and Igboho spoke up in defense of his people”.

The wise man warned Nigerians not to fall for the money-driven propaganda tactics of Tinubu’s mercenaries, warning that misrule would continue if he won.

