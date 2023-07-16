Tinubu Has Asked The Tribunal To Disregard Atiku And Obi’s Claim Of Mandatory 25% Votes In FCT

As the presidential election petition tribunal continues to deliberate over the petition and arguement tabled before it by the presidential candidates of the people’s democratic party, Atiku Abubakar and the presidential candidate of the labour party, Peter Obi following the outcome of the 2023 presidential election where Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared as the winner by the independent national electoral commission, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice, Shettima have asked the tribunal to disregard the case, stressing that it is mandatory to have 25% in FCT to be declared the president.

According to the Nation Nigeria newspaper, President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima are asking the Presidential Election Petition Court to disregard claims by the Peoples Democratic Party, the Labour Party, and their presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, that it is mandatory for a candidate to score 25 per cent of votes in the Federal Capital Territory to be declared president.

You will recall that the having 25% in the federal capital Territory has been one of the major points tendered at the presidential election petition tribunal by the labour party and Peter Obi as they challenge Tinubu’s victory.

