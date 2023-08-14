Tinubu: Harvest from the Wisdom Of Nigeria’s Former Presidents in dealing with Niger crisis- Sule Lamido

President Bola Ahmad Tinubu has been criticized for his lack of experience in international diplomacy by Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa State and a founding member of the opposition party PDP. Lamido’s remarks came in response to ECOWAS’s stance on the Niger Republic coup, and he posted his thoughts on Facebook under the title “Nigeria/Niger Face Off.”

Sule Lamido asserted that President Tinubu has been treading cautiously since the Niger coup, labeling him a newcomer to international diplomacy due to his limited exposure in this field. Despite holding significant power over Nigeria’s populous and affluent Lagos State, Tinubu lacks diplomatic expertise and missed out on the wealth of experience possessed by former Nigerian heads of state and presidents.

In the Nigerian context, there is a consensus that avoiding war with Niger is crucial, particularly among the seven states sharing a border with Niger Republic. The Senate, mandated by the Nigerian Constitution to grant the President war authority, has firmly declined such permission. Lamido recommended that President Tinubu prioritize damage prevention, draw upon the wisdom of former leaders, and understand that those in power, regardless of personal differences, always unite in support of Nigeria’s interests on the global stage.

Sule Lamido expressed disappointment that President Tinubu didn’t thoroughly consider the implications of ECOWAS decisions before making important choices. He highlighted the case of President Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast, who faced challenges to his citizenship and eligibility for office. Although Ouattara eventually became Ivory Coast’s president, he didn’t advocate for military intervention when his original homeland, Mali, was governed by a military junta.

