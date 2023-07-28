NEWS

‘Tinubu Had The Opportunity To Raise The Bar By Doing Two Things That He Has Not Done’ – Prof Kila

A Professor of Strategy and Development, Professor Anthony Kila has alleged that President Bola Tinubu failed to raise the bar with his ministerial appointments by doing two key things. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the President should have appointed his ministers way before this time. According to him, he should have also send the names with the portfolios. 

He said, ”As a student of strategy, when you are looking at this event you are looking at two trends and predictions. It’s not very impressive because this President that is considered a very political animal who’s not new to this game. He had the opportunity to raise the bar by doing two things that he has not done. 

First is that he should have submitted that list way before so that those who come after him will have a higher standard to work on. He also had the opportunity to break the old practice of sending the name over the portfolio and he did not do that. So to that extent, he hasn’t helped the standard.”

