NEWS

“Tinubu Had The Opportunity To Raise The Bar By Doing Two Things He Hasn’t Done” -Prof Kila

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 14 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read

Professor Anthony Kila, a Professor of Strategy and Development, criticized President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial appointments, alleging that two key actions were lacking. In an interview with Arise Tv news, Professor Kila stated that the President should have appointed his ministers much earlier and also provided the names along with their respective portfolios.

He pointed out that considering Tinubu’s political experience, there was an opportunity to set a higher standard by submitting the ministerial list well in advance for future administrations to follow. Additionally, he suggested breaking the old practice of sending names without specifying portfolios, which Tinubu missed the chance to do. Professor Kila expressed that these omissions did not contribute to raising the bar in terms of the appointments’ quality.

In conclusion, Professor Anthony Kila highlighted the missed opportunities in President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial appointments, emphasizing the importance of setting higher standards and increasing transparency in the process.

Watch The Video From 3:31

Savigny (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 14 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Doctors reveals the reason why Erling Haaland is still growing even at 23

48 mins ago

I campaigned with Jonathan in 2015; northerners says they don’t want to hear anything- Peter Obi

59 mins ago

Transfer: Liverpool in talks to sign Mbappe on loan, Hazard considers retirement amid lack of offers

1 hour ago

There Are Constituencies Where The Igbo Must Win In Lagos, You Cannot Do Anything About It Amucheazi

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button