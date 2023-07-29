“Tinubu Had The Opportunity To Raise The Bar By Doing Two Things He Hasn’t Done” -Prof Kila

Professor Anthony Kila, a Professor of Strategy and Development, criticized President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial appointments, alleging that two key actions were lacking. In an interview with Arise Tv news, Professor Kila stated that the President should have appointed his ministers much earlier and also provided the names along with their respective portfolios.

He pointed out that considering Tinubu’s political experience, there was an opportunity to set a higher standard by submitting the ministerial list well in advance for future administrations to follow. Additionally, he suggested breaking the old practice of sending names without specifying portfolios, which Tinubu missed the chance to do. Professor Kila expressed that these omissions did not contribute to raising the bar in terms of the appointments’ quality.

In conclusion, Professor Anthony Kila highlighted the missed opportunities in President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial appointments, emphasizing the importance of setting higher standards and increasing transparency in the process.

Watch The Video From 3:31

