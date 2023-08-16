Tinubu grieves military officers lost in helicopter crash

According to the Vanguard, the unfortunate loss of brave soldiers and officers in the chopper accident at Chukuba Village in Shiroro, Niger State, on Monday caused President Bola Tinubu great sorrow.

The President claimed that while on a rescue operation, the officers were performing their duties as required, but they paid the ultimate price for their devoted service to their dear nation.

“While we grieve their premature deaths, we will never forget them,” he stated, “not simply as soldiers but as national heroes who dedicated their all to the peace of our nation.

They will always be acknowledged as brave men who did not place greater importance on the risks and hazards of performing their national service than on fulfilling their sacred obligation to ensure that their fellow citizens could live in safety.

President Tinubu added, “We honor their selflessness, dedication, and patriotism to our dear country, the nation they cherished and served to the very end.” He made this known in the press release that he personally signed.

“I offer my deepest sympathies to their families, the Air Staff, the Chiefs of Defence Staff, Naval Staff, Army Staff, and the whole Federal Republic of Nigerian Armed Forces on behalf of a grateful people. May God give them rest in heaven.

