Tinubu Govt’s Palliative Did Not Reach My Side, What is Going on? Who Should I Contact?-Sowore Asks

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the last general elections, Omoyele Sowore has stated that he is yet to get the palliatives that has been distributed to states by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

Omoyele Sowore, a human rights activist made this known today on his verified Twitter page.

Omoyele Sowore, who is known for his outspokenness said on his verified Twitter page; “The @officialABAT govt “pallliative” did not reach my side! What’s going on? Who should I contact?”

The former Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, ADC stated further; “Hunger, starvation and hardship is finishing us! #RevolutionNow”

