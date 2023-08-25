NEWS

‘Tinubu Govt Is Not Indicating The Courage To Review The Govt That Got Us Into This Mess’ – Sowunmi

Segun Sowunmi, a former PDP governorship aspirant in Ogun State, has raised concerns about President Bola Tinubu’s government, suggesting that it lacks the resolve to investigate the actions of the previous administration. During an interview with Arise TV news, Sowunmi emphasized that numerous individuals who held positions in the previous administration should be held accountable by the current government.

Sowunmi expressed his skepticism by asking, “How can you come forward and announce that from May 29th until now, you have only been able to hold one individual accountable—the Central Bank governor? Does this imply that since taking office, the government hasn’t identified those responsible for forex abuse?” According to him, the Tinubu administration is not displaying the necessary commitment to thoroughly review the government that played a role in the current economic challenges.

He further questioned the government’s transparency in handling financial matters, stating, “How is it possible that the government has gained access to the CBN’s financial records, revealing instances where a former CBN governor borrowed money from banks without proper approval and collateralized our resources, yet almost 100 days into the administration, there hasn’t been any effort to demand accountability?”

