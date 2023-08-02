Tinubu Govt Can’t Fight Corruption, Criminality, Says Timi Frank

According to Leadership paper, Comrade Timi Frank, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration lacks the capacity to combat corruption and criminality in Nigeria. Frank condemned what he called a “charade” during the ministerial screening process led by the Godswill Akpabio-led 10th Senate.

Frank also expressed concern over the appointment of Jim Obazee as a Special Investigator to probe the activities of the CBN, stating that it may lead to the witch-hunt of opposition party members. He urged the Judiciary to expedite their verdict on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to avoid the potential embarrassment of imposing an illegitimate government, as it will only bring about nothing but misery and pain to the nation at large.

As the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, Timi Frank called for an immediate halt to the ongoing ministerial screening exercise by the Senate, he termed it as a national shame and disgrace. He said that the ministerial screening exercise is done by a Senate President who is currently being investigated for various corrupt practices.

Frank added that there is the need for a thorough examination of nominees’ qualifications and competence rather than the current “take a bow and go” approach. He further urged President Bola Tinubu to appoint individuals based on merit and to discontinue the live television screening process, which he sees as a waste of taxpayers’ money and a mockery of the citizens.

Dr.Love (

)