Tinubu Government, TUC, NLC In Emergency Meeting Over Planned Nationwide Strike

Representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) are currently meeting with the federal government, which is led by President Bola Tinubu.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led-Federal Government is now meeting with representatives of Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). The emergency meeting is currently taking place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The conference was called at the request of the Federal Government’s negotiation committee. This was against the backdrop of the NLC’s strike notice issued earlier that day.

While the NLC delegation is led by National President Joe Ajaero, the TUC delegation is led by national president, Festus Osifo. Recall that the NLC issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government over the current increase in petrol prices? On Wednesday, NLC spokesperson Mr Ben Upah informed Reporters about the warning strike. He stated that the nationwide strike would begin on August 2, 2023.

Source: DAILY POST

