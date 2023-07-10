Tinubu Government Hiding Behind One Finger To Condemn EU Mission Report – United Action Front

The United Action Front of Civil Society has strongly criticized the response of the Bola Tinubu-led Presidency to the recently released report from the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU-EOM), describing it as a “panicky self-indictment.” The organization, which serves as an umbrella platform for civil society groups focused on governance and democracy, argued that instead of dismissing the report, the Tinubu-led presidency should engage in serious introspection. The European Union’s report, according to the United Action Front, calls for a thoughtful assessment of the electoral process.

Sahara Reporters previously reported that the Presidency had condemned the EU-EOM’s final report on the 2023 general elections, which was recently submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The report allegedly labeled former ation minister Femi Fani-Kayode and former Minister of State for Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo, both prominent members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as purveyors of fake news during the elections. Fani-Kayode promptly responded, dismissing the report as “the biggest and best example of fake news that belongs in the dustbin.”

In a statement signed by Olawale Okunniyi, the Head of the National Coordinating Centre, the United Action Front expressed its disappointment with the frenzy, undiplomatic attacks, and sponsored protests against the European Union for sharing its impartial observations on the flaws and criminal activities that marred the presidential election held on February 25 in Nigeria. The organization considered these reactions as clear demonstrations of bad faith.

The United Action Front of Civil Society called for a more constructive approach to the EU-EOM’s report, emphasizing the need for a sincere evaluation of the election process. They urged the Tinubu-led Presidency and other stakeholders to address the issues raised in the report and work towards improving future elections in Nigeria. The organization stressed the importance of transparency, accountability, and the respect for democratic principles in order to strengthen the country’s electoral system.

