Tinubu Gives Reason Why Lagos Transformative Agenda Can’t Be Replicated In Nigeria

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu says why Lagos State’s general reform agenda is not working in Nigeria. He said Nigeria is a complex country, so replicating the Lagos transformation agenda across the country would be difficult. The former Lagos state governor said Nigeria was so diverse that he could not be contacted.

Naija News learned that in an opinion piece published in The Economist on Wednesday, the APC standard-bearer said he would give states more power to account for regional differences.

Giving space to state governments allows them to thrive and grow economically, Tinubu said. He said, “Nigeria is complex and diverse.” Recognizing the strengths of each region of the country and laying the foundations on which they can all thrive is the path to economic growth. We want to give the states more power because we know what the federal government can achieve if it leaves enough room for regional differences. “We need stronger powers to deliver services and infrastructure projects and more control over law enforcement agencies.

In his article, he also spoke about Nigeria’s over-reliance on oil, stating, “Over-reliance on oil has distorted Nigeria’s development.” A country with over 200 million people cannot rely on a single commodity for its development. Nigeria in particular needs to focus on industrialization and innovation as it is the top African destination for startup funding.

“We will eliminate hazardous fuel subsidies that cost an estimated $7.5 billion in the first half of 2023.” will be used productively by the co-investment of

