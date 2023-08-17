NEWS

Tinubu gave the new appointed ministers the wrong positions -Shehu Sani

Earlier this week on Wednesday, the President released a ministerial portfolio for nominees confirmed by the Senate a few days ago.

Former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike was chosen by the Nigerian president to serve as the FCT Minister. In addition, Tinubu selected Bello Mattawale, the most recent governor of Zamfara State, as Minister of State, Defense and Mohammed Badaru, the former governor of Jigawa State, as Minister of Defense.

In reaction to the news, Shehu Sani, a former legislator from Kaduna Central, claims that President Bola Tinubu’s choices for ministerial positions have better portfolios than during Muhammadu Buhari regime.

Contrary to assertions made by some that the list favored the Southwest, he claimed that it was actually more fair and balanced than Buhari’s list. However, he pointed out that the nominees were given the wrong positions on the list.

Speaking Twitter, he wrote: “Reactions continue to trail the portfolios of the ministers that Tinubu just appointed newly. I have read where some people think that the list favoured the South West, well I don’t think so. The list is much more balanced and fairer than that of Buhari. The issue is more about the peg & the hole and not crude nepotism”.

What are your thoughts about this?

