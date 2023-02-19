NEWS

Tinubu Gaffes In Borno, Says, “We Will Build Nigeria Throughout The Country, Just Like Lagos State “

Tinubu Gaffes In Borno, Says, "We Will Build Nigeria Throughout The Country, Just Like Lagos State "

Following a recent gaffe in Kebbi, where the APC presidential candidate told the people of the state during his presidential rally that they should go out and cast their votes on the 25th of January, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has suffered another gaffe on Saturday, February 18, in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, during another campaign rally.

In a video posted by Channels Television, Tinubu was captured suffering another gaffe as he was seen addressing the residents of Borno that attended his rally and telling them his plans for the country once he is elected as the next president of Nigeria.

In the video, Tinubu said, “We will revive the economy. We will develop Nigeria throughout the country, just like Lagos State. Who would have been able to differentiate what would take over in 1999?”

Though, Bola Tinubu supporters and members of his campaign council claimed that their principal is actually fluent with his words, however, the gaffes are actually a result of election pressure.

Content created and supplied by: Dhanielblog (via 50minds
News )

