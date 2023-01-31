This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Fires Atiku, claims he rescued him from Obasanjo’s attack

Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, has once again blasted the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for what former President Olusegun Obasanjo nearly did to him before he stepped in to save him.

This is not the first time that APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu has made sensitive remarks about PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

In a recent campaign statement, he claimed that PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar fought with his principal, Olusegun Obasanjo, during his tenure as Nigeria’s vice president over money set aside to purchase vehicles for their girlfriends.

While Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku Abubakar have yet to confirm or deny Tinubu’s recent statement, the APC presidential candidate issued another statement on Monday, January 30, alleging that he saved Atiku Abubakar from being roasted by his former principal, Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to reports, Bola Tinubu of the APC held a presidential campaign rally in Akwa, Anambra state, on Monday, January 30, where he told the people about his plans and why they should vote for him as the country’s next president instead of the PDP’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking about what almost happened to Atiku Abubakar during Obasanjo’s presidency, he said “They don’t have a mandate; what they have is ice cream. It has melted. I am the one that rescued him from Obasanjo who wanted to roast him like goat meat.”

