“Tinubu Far Weaker Today In Southwest Nigeria, Awolowo Was More Formidable” Dele Momodu

According to reports by Sahara Reporters, Chief Dele Momodu, Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council on Monday, alleged our country has become so divided that the electorates are going to vote particularly along ethnic lines as well as ancient sentiments in the 2023 polls.

Adding, that the Northern region will not cast their ballots for a false Muslim.

“Asiwaju Ahmed is far weaker today in the South West and Awolowo was by far more intimidating. While Gregory is the new Azikiwe in the South East, and Rabiu Kwankwaso is the present day Aminu Kano.”

“Atiku Abubakar will lead the North East and South South. Bola may pick some states in the North and South West but won’t have enough to conquer.”

“The bridges required to cross to triumph has taken Abubakar thirty years to construct.”

Content created and supplied by: VictoryChinecherem (via 50minds

News )

